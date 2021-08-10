Goals from Josh Hawkes and Aiden O’Brien saw the Black Cats progress after Lee Johnson made eight changes to his side.

Luke O’Nien, Tom Flanagan and Dan Neil were the three players who kept their places following the weekend’s win over Wigan, and the latter, 19 earned praise from supporters after moving from left-back to midfield.

Here’s how some fans reacted to the result.

@christoph_21: There's a reason Leeds United wanted Dan Neil last year. League Two opposition tonight but yet again showing a better eye for a pass than most we have - really should be a regular in centre mid this season

@MiserableMackem: Dan Neil is very very decent. No wonder Leeds wanted him about a year ago. Got to be playing a lot more often in the first team if you ask me.

@DeanoCummings85: Minutes in the tank for Pritchard and an assist, goal for O'Brien, goal for Hawkes, and another win. On to MK Don's on Saturday

@_GraemeAtkinson: Seemed a solid performance from the Lads after LJ made changes from Saturday. Much needed minutes in the legs for Pritchard, Patterson doing a Craig Gordon to keep us in it and Neil doing well in CM. That’ll do me.

@SAFCsource: Good game for us. Much needed goals for Hawkes and O'Brien, minutes for Pritchard, Patterson saving us at the end and through to the next round. Can't complain

@Philip_RJ89: Job done! From the immensely detailed Soccer Special clips, I think you can sum tonight up as: One very well-taken goal, a soft penalty, slack defending for their goal, one floodlight failure, and a superb save from Patterson. Onwards to MK Dons

@MackemLoopyLisa: SAFC getting off to a good start, won in the league & won in the cup. It's good to see the young players getting a chance too. Please keep this up

@bamgboyeolu: Gerrin Home win at the weekend. Win away at Port Vale two wins from two cracking start to the season

