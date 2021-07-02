'There’s a lot of people that I want to prove wrong': George Dobson has this firm message after Sunderland exit

The midfielder was allowed to leave the Stadium of Light earlier this week and has subsequently penned a two-year deal at The Valley.

Dobson scarcely featured for the Black Cats following the appointment of Lee Johnson as head coach and was allowed to join AFC Wimbledon on loan in January.

He impressed at Plough Lane but has now been allowed to leave Sunderland as Johnson continues to reshuffle his squad.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George Dobson

And having signed for the Addicks, Dobson admits he has a point to prove next season.

“I think as a footballer you’ve always got a point to prove, but for me definitely,” he said, speaking to Charlton’s official website.

“There’s a lot of people that I want to prove wrong and I think this is the best opportunity and place for me to do that.

"It’s making me even more hungry to prove people wrong and show the level I’m at and where I think I can get to."

On his temporary exit in January, Dobson added: “Loved my loan spell. It was what I needed really, in terms of when the new manager came in at Sunderland I just fell out of favour a little bit so I needed a fresh start to get back playing again.

"I loved my time there. It was the perfect place for me at that time and honestly can’t fault the loan spell, it was perfect.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor:

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.