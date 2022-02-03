The 20-year-old has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal at the Stadium of Light for an undisclosed fee and had attracted interest from multiple EFL clubs.

To find out more we caught up with Fleetwood reporter Tom Sandells from our sister title the Blackpool Gazette to get the inside track:

What sort of player is Matete and what can SAFC fans expect?

Jay Matete playing for Fleetwood.

TS: “Matete is an all-action midfielder, he's dynamic and plays beyond his years despite still being a young player.

"He is not just combative but he likes to dribble with the ball to and has surprising strength, at times he makes things look far easier than they really are.”

What’s his best position ?

TS: “His best position is in the centre of midfield, not as a holding midfielder though. He's best used with a bit of freedom to carry the ball and be a bit more expressive.”

How has he performed for Fleetwood this season?

TS: “He's been performing very well for Fleetwood, despite their form not being the best.

"He's been a regualr in the ehart of the midfield and mainly, with most other players going down at some point, he has been able to stay pretty much injury free."

Will fans be disappointed to see him go?

TS: “The Fleetwood fans will certainly be disappointed to see him go, but they also know that is the name of the game at the club.

"They will not lose loads of sleep over it as he is not the first or last to go in this sort of circumstance, not even last month, but he will definitely be a miss.”

Do you think he will be a good signing for Sunderland?

TS: “I definitely think he will be a good signing for Sunderland. I know there was Championship interest in him and that's where I thought he would end up.

" Sunderland have picked up a great player that is exciting and has loads of room to grow. Giving a bit of time and patience I think he will be one of the better players at the club, even in just 18 months or so.”

