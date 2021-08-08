Lee Johnson’s side came from behind at the Stadium of Light after Gwion Edwards opened the scoring for the visitors, before Ross Stewart won a penalty which was converted by Aiden McGeady.

Stewart then headed home the winner from Elliot Embleton’s corner, while former Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke, now at Wigan, was kept quiet by Black Cats centre-backs Callum Doyle and Tom Flanagan.

During the EFL’s highlights show, host Colin Murray highlighted Wyke’s return to the Stadium of Light, while another former Sunderland player, Max Power, also started for Wigan.

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson.

Studio guest Sam Parkin replied: “It was kind of the story of the game wasn’t it. Callum Doyle, they are purring about him tonight, 17-year-old on loan from Manchester City who did a great job against Charlie Wyke.

“Ross Stewart is his replacement and you could see the way he won the penalty, a little bit more mobility maybe than Charlie Wyke but big boots to fill as Charlie Wyke took the division by storm last year, but that is a great start and full of attacking intent.”

When asked about the job Johnson has on his hands, Parkin, a former Swindon striker, added: “There is always expectation with that job and I think Lee Johnson has to start quickly this season because they tailed off to a degree after a brillant run.

“There is a lot to like about that performance today and Wigan are probably going to be dark horses in that division as well despite spending huge sums in the team.”

