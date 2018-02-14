There are plenty of real resons for Sunderland fans to whine – this isn’t one of them

There was plenty to complain about at Ashton Gate on Saturday. By half-time I had most of this column written in my head.

I was going to write about Sunderland’s defending being as amateurish as usual, the issue of the result (ahem) never being in doubt as soon as they concede, the folly of playing five at the back, the lack of concentration ...

Sunderland fans celebrate at Ashton Gate.

They’re no better off than they were before the game and no one imagines that they suddenly became a great side at about 4.40pm four days ago.

All of the above still applies and the draw was slightly fortuitous. For a start, Bristol City should have had a penalty.

But for all of their shortcomings this season, Sunderland haven’t had much good luck and shouldn’t apologise when some finally arrives.

Not that it was all good luck. Aiden McGeady scored a clever goal, City took Sunderland far too lightly when they went three ahead and missed sitters. My advice to them is – don’t.

The own goals? Any team who manages this twice in a game is unlikely to be considered as deserving of victory. Ergo, Sunderland did not deserve to lose.

Nor did the OGs come about because the visitors weren’t having a go.

I don’t recall any suggestion that Sunderland were “unlucky” to lose a week earlier when they scored Ipswich’s second goal for them. You can’t have it both ways.

The Bristol City match was light years from perfection. But why not enjoy the result, at least until Brentford turn up this weekend?

There was a display of fortitude; a commodity hitherto presumed extinct. A precious, seemingly impossible point was scraped.

A draw was recovered being from three down with 20 minutes remaining. How many other teams have done that this season? It was an “I was there” game.

What the draw, or rather the manner of it, means for the future is anyone’s guess. Is it a turning point?

At the moment: not a clue. Although if they cock it up against Brentford on Saturday we can swiftly conclude that the answer is “no” and nothing has changed.

But really; any Sunderland fan who didn’t squeeze some at least ephemeral joy from the first retrieval of a three-goal deficit since October 1991, must be far more interested in whining than in the fortunes of the club they claim to support.

There are plenty of real reasons to whine.