Leam Richardson’s side have moved up to ninth in the Championship table after winning the League One title last season.

And while the club made a few new additions in the summer, most of their team were part of last season’s promotion campaign.

To find out more we caught up with Barry Worthington from the Progress with Unity - Wigan Athletic Podcast on the latest episode of The Roar Podcast.

Here’s the Wigan side we expect to start against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light:

1. GK: Ben Amos A former Manchester United academy graduate, Amos has started 10 of Wigan’s 13 league games this season. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

2. CB: Jason Kerr After dropping out of the side earlier in the season the defender has started Wigan’s last three games. Photo: Clive Brunskill Photo Sales

3. CB: Jack Whatmough Following his move from Portsmouth at the start of last season, the 26-year-old has missed just one league game. Photo: Clive Brunskill Photo Sales

4. CB: Curtis Tilt A player who has previously been linked with Sunderland but instead signed for Wigan and made his loan move permanent earlier this year. Photo: Alex Burstow Photo Sales