The Wigan starting XI expected to face Sunderland - including four former Cats players: Photo gallery
Sunderland are preparing to face Wigan Athletic in the Championship this weekend - and there will be several familiar faces in The Latics’ line-up.
Leam Richardson’s side have moved up to ninth in the Championship table after winning the League One title last season.
And while the club made a few new additions in the summer, most of their team were part of last season’s promotion campaign.
To find out more we caught up with Barry Worthington from the Progress with Unity - Wigan Athletic Podcast on the latest episode of The Roar Podcast.
Here’s the Wigan side we expect to start against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light:
Page 1 of 3