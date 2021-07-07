The Wigan Athletic view on Charlie Wyke move, those wage packet claims and if a Will Grigg deal is dead

So to try and shed some light on the situation surrounding the ex-Sunderland frontman, we spoke to Paul Kendrick who covers the Latics for Wigan Today to get the inside track on the deal from the North West...

Why was Charlie Wyke the striker Wigan have opted for this summer?

PK: Probably the 31 goals he scored last season - including the opening goal at the DW in April - tells you why. Every time Wigan have done well at this level, they've had a prolific striker banging in the goals. From Nathan Ellington back in the day to Will Grigg, having a player at the top end who can provide 20-30 goals is worth his weight in gold.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The inside track on why Wigan signed Charlie Wyke, what it means for Will Grigg deal and those wage packet claims

How has the move been met by supporters?

As you can imagine, very favourably. You see some of the clubs who were reportedly in the chase for him - as well as Sunderland, who wanted to keep him - and it's a major coup to get him here, especially after such a horrific 12 months on and off the field. It's symbolic of the new dawn at the club under Phoenix 2021 Limited.

There's been a lot reported about the wages Wyke may have been offered, with some reports it's as much as £10,000 per week. Would you be surprised if Wigan were paying out those kind of figures?

Yes and no. The new owners have been incredibly careful and cautious to set out the long-term blueprint for a self-sustainable football club that will be supported by shrewd recruitment and a successful academy. But given there were only five contracted players from last season's squad, it's going to be a big rebuild with plenty of players needed in the short term. Wyke will clearly be one of the key players moving forward, and they cost the most money.

Wyke thrives off balls into the area - do you think Wigan will play a style that will suit him?

I think every player brought in by Leam Richardson has been meticulously targeted to fit the 4-2-3-1 system he likes to employ. I'd put left-back Tom Pearce in the bracket of best crossers of a ball in the division, and the only issue last season was there not being anyone on the end of his deliveries. The arrival of Wyke will hopefully put that right.

Do you think this will end Wigan's rumoured interest in Will Grigg, or could they feasibly still sign another striker?

It's hard to see there being enough money in the budget to also fund a move for Will Grigg - even though there'd be a clamour of Wigan fans offering to drive him back here. That said, Wyke is the only out and out centre-forward on the books, with Callum Lang and Will Keane having played behind the frontman last term, and Kyle Joseph having moved on to Swansea. If we get to the end of the window, and Sunderland don't manage to find a buyer - or a way of getting the best out of him - who knows…

A message from the Football Clubs Editor:

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.