The Black Cats endured a difficult spell of three consecutive league defeats, which included heavy losses against Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday, but claimed a much-needed 2-1 win at Cambridge on Saturday.

The result moved Lee Johnson’s side back up to fifth in League One, while they are just three points behind leaders Rotherham with a game in hand.

"I think outside noise is outside noise and of course the noise we had from the away fans was incredible,” said Wright after the Cambridge win.

“When you lose games, we feel it, everyone feels it, the whole club feels it.

“As players of course you are disappointed and you feel a knock of confidence when you lose games but you quickly get it back.

“The last three games we have got seven points and got that belief back, the belief in what we have been doing hasn’t changed. Winning does that, it builds confidence and builds belief.

“It’s still pretty early in the season and we have to keep building on this. Of course it’s a good couple of results but we know where we want to get to and what we’re capable of.”

Bailey Wright playing for Sunderland (Photo: Ian Horrocks)

Sunderland have also had to deal with several injury setbacks in recent weeks, with Luke O’Nien, Aiden McGeady, Dennis Cirkin, Niall Huggins and Denver Hume all sidelined.

Black Cats captain Corry Evans also picked up an issue in the warm-up at Cambridge and was forced to miss the match.

“I think over the course of a season there are going to be injuries which will provide opportunities for others and allow others to step up,” added Wright.

“Obviously Corry getting injured in the warm-up isn’t ideal, he’s our captain and obviously a leader for us.

“There are a few that are missing but I’m sure they will get back fit and when they are they will be like new additions.

“As a group we will get tested, our togetherness, and I think that’s why it probably feels like a bigger three points because we have had a couple of injuries and things go against us but we won and that was the most important thing.”

