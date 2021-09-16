The West Brom loanee, attacking midfielder and Fleetwood tactics Sunderland will have to be wary of
Sunderland will be looking to record their fourth straight League One win when they travel to Fleetwood this weekend – yet Lee Johnson’s side will have to contain an in-form attack.
Fleetwood sit 17th in the table after six games but came from behind to win 4-2 at Rotherham last time out.
Simon Grayson’s side started with a front two of Gerard Garner, 22, and West Brom loanee Callum Morton, 21, at the New York Stadium, with attacking midfielder Callum Camps, 25, operating behind them in a 3-5-2 formation.
The trio linked up effectively against a Rotherham side who will be expected to be challenging for promotion from the third tier this campaign.
And despite registering just 42 per cent possession, Fleetwood were able to cause plenty of problems on the counter attack, with Morton and Garner making runs in behind the Millers’ defence and providing Camps with regular options.
For Fleetwood’s opening goal (Figure One), Camps managed to expose Rotherham’s backline with a run through the centre of the pitch, before releasing Morton.
The tricky striker had managed to peel off the back of centre-back Wes Harding, before eventually beating the defender in the penalty area and converting past goalkeeper Viktor Johansson.
There were similar elements to Fleetwood’s second goal, with Camps playing a well-weighted pass from midfield (Figure Two) to release Garner, who beat the offside trap and Rotherham’s high defensive line before converting the chance from inside the area (Figure Three).
Fleetwood will also pose a threat from set-pieces and have scored four times from dead ball situations in six league games this season.
That includes from direct free-kicks, and wing-back Danny Andrew showed his ability by putting his side 3-2 up with a fine strike against Rotherham. Sunderland will have to make sure they don’t concede too many cheap fouls on the edge of their own penalty area.
Fleetwood’s fourth was similar to the first two goals as another probing pass from Camps released Morton (Figure Five), who once again got the better of Harding.
After Garner’s shot was subsequently saved, Camps then showed his attacking instincts to arrive late in the box and convert the rebound (Figure Six). The midfielder is definitely someone Sunderland will have to watch closely this weekend.