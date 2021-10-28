Paul Warne’s team, who were relegated from the Championship last season, are just a point behind the Black Cats ahead of the fixture at the New York Stadium but have played a game more.

To find out more about Sunderland’s next opponents, we caught up with Stuart Rayner, chief football writer at our sister title The Yorkshire Post, to get the inside track.

How have Rotherham fared so far this season?

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rotherham boss Paul Warne.

SR: “I think statistically it’s the best start they have had to a season under Paul Warne, bearing in mind they have been promoted twice that’s a pretty good sign for them.

“They have started really well. They didn’t make many new signings so they have settled fairly quickly and it’s all fallen into place for them.

“The continuity under Warne has been massive for them over the last three years.

“You have Plymouth top at the moment and Wycombe in the top five as well and I think that continuity is a big thing for all of them, especially Rotherham.

Grand Central provides direct rail connections from towns and cities in Yorkshire and the North East England with London. Our customers are central to us which is why we pride ourselves on excellent customer service, great value tickets and helping make memorable experiences.

“They have developed this set way of playing under Warne and they have just evolved it over the last few years.”

What system will Rotherham play?

SR: “They have been pretty ridgedly 3-5-2 all season. They basically play with wingers as wing-backs rather than defenders.

“I’d be surprised if they played any other formation all season, it’s been pretty much that all the way through and quick crosses into the box.

“They are fairly direct but not just lumping it forward, they are a bit more than that.

“It’s just a very defined way of playing that everyone understands.”

Sunderland loanee Will Grigg won’t be able to play on Saturday – but how has he fared?

SR: “Pretty well.

“I think the difference from when he signed for Sunderland is that he got off the mark pretty quickly.

“He’s got four goals now and he’s hit the ground running really and got a bit of confidence which obviously makes a big difference when you’re a centre-forward and he’s linked up really well with Michael Smith.

“They have decent options up front and until Grigg came in Freddie Ladapo was doing quite well and had a couple of good seasons. He’s now on the bench for them but they have options.”

Who are the other key men?

SR: “Michael Smith is in double figures for the season now and has been a big player.

“The creative player for them is Dan Barlaser who came through Newcastle’s academy, so he holds the midfield and is a bit of a passer. He is definitely a player to watch.

“They are very dangerous at set-pieces and that’s definitely something to watch out for.

“They have good options at wing-back. Kieran Sadlier scored a hat-trick for them in the Papa John’s Trophy in the week and he is just one of about four players really competing for a place at wing-back, his hat-trick might not even get him a start on Saturday.

“They have Chiedozie Ogbene who is a Republic of Ireland international, Shane Ferguson, who is another ex-Newcastle player, and Mickel Miller and they have all been rotated and done quite a good job as wing-backs.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.