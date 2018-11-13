'The treble is on!' Sunderland fans react as Josh Maja winners seals Checkatrade Trophy qualification

Have your say

Josh Maja was the late hero as Sunderland made it eight straight wins with a 1-0 victory over Morecambe in the Checkatrade Trophy.

Robbin Ruiter produced a couple of smart saves at the death - making up for an earlier howler which almost gifted Morecambe the lead - before Maja scored to seal the victory and confirm Sunderland as group winners.

Here's the best of the SAFC fan reaction from the Globe Arena.

Stu Rutherford tweeted: "Ding dong, the boy is back on the goal trail, safely through to knockout stage, roll on Saturday"

Mavin simply tweeted: "Majic! #Safc"

Steve Leach added: "Now 8 in a row #SAFC #CheckatradeTrophy"

A delighted Jamie Davison wrote: "Magic maja at it again #SAFC"

Dean Cruddace tweeted: "The treble is OOON #safc"

Jack Waldron tweeted: "Youngsters got a run out. Maja git a goal. Eight on the bounce we’ve won. On to @wwfcofficial we go. #safc

Meanwhile, Nerdy McNerdface tweeted: "8 wins in a row, that is pretty impressive by anyone's standards. Let's make it 9 on Saturday, I love football me #SAFC

Steven: "Not the best of games but a win is a win. Well done Maja on his goal. Safe journey home to the travelling #SAFC fans."

Steven McDonogh tweeted: "Dullest game in a while we seem to be making this difficult haway lads #SAFC"

Josh tweeted: "Both teams playing like they’ve had a big night out last night, pub league football at the minute #SAFC"

Martin tweeted: "Massive respect to all #SAFC fans for that turnout. Superb effort. #Sunderlandfc"

Dannygroves wrote: "Tuesday night in November, Checkatrade Trophy, over 50% of the gate at Morecambe are #safc supporters. #HawayTheLads"

David Place added: "Nearly 1600 away from home in the Checkatrade trophy. Best fans in the world #Safc"

PeteWhalen "Been impressed with Hackett. Used the ball very well. Bainbridge solid at the back, Diamond very quick and direct. Hunter has struggled imo and has give the ball away on several occasions. Positives to take though from the first half though and a learning curve for many #safc"