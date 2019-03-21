The transfer window changes that could impact Sunderland if they win promotion

EFL clubs have backed a revised plan to split summer transfer window deadlines for clubs in the Championship, and those in League One and League Two.

The proposed plan would mean second-tier sides have until August 8 to complete all their incoming deals, whether it be a loan or permanent transfer.

This season's summer transfer window allowed clubs to sign players on loan until the end of August, while permanent deals couldn't be completed after August 8.

Sunderland were impacted by the previous regime after a permanent deal to sign Max Power wasn't completed before the first deadline.

The Black Cats instead signed the midfielder on loan at the end of the month.

League One and Two clubs have backed a different approach, however, agreeing to a deadline at the end of August for all signings - permanent and loan deals.

It would mean if Sunderland won promotion from League One via the play-off on May 26, they would have just 74 days left to sign players.

A formal vote on the matter will be put to clubs at a meeting in April to ensure clubs have sufficient time to prepare.

READ: Barnsley can 'put pressure on Sunderland' says Tykes assistant Dale Tonge

MORE: The statistic that highlights Sunderland's major strength as they prove to be League One's head-boys

EFL chief executive, Shaun Harvey, said: “By adopting this approach, EFL Clubs have been given the opportunity to determine the direction of travel, with our priority ensuring that everyone has a clear understanding of the arrangements as soon as possible so as to ensure plans can be put in place for next season.

“This week’s vote indicates strong support for a difference in approach across the Championship and Leagues One and Two and proposals will be finalised ahead of a formal vote at an Extraordinary General meeting in April."