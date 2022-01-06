The Black Cats have made one signing after six days of the winter window after Linfield right-back Trai Hume signed on the dotted line at the Stadium of Light.

The 19-year-old is said to have made the switch for a six-figure fee thought to be around the £200,000 mark after breaking through impressively in Northern Ireland.

Sunderland beat off late interest from Championship side Stoke City alongside fellow League One clubs Lincoln City and Ipswich Town plus Scottish giants Celtic for Hume’s signature.

But what have Sunderland’s main promotion rivals been up to so far during the January window?

Here, we take a look:

Rotherham United

The main story at Rotherham comes from Freddie Ladapo after the club confirmed the striker has handed in a transfer request.

The 28-year-old has made 29 appearances in all competitions this season and has netted 12 times.

Ladapo is contracted until the summer of 2022, having signed for the club in June 2019.

Rotherham United have stated that they will be making “no further comment at this time.”

Wigan Athletic

Interesting the Latics Wigan Athletic were reportedly interested in bringing Crewe Alexandra’s ex-Sunderland striker Mikael Mandron to the DW Stadium.

Mandron has got five goals and one assist in League One this season, having scored 11 times last campaign.

Wigan were said to be in ‘pole position’ to land the 27-year-old whose contract at Crewe expires in the summer.

It was thought that Mandron would replace Charlie Wyke after the ex-Sunderland striker suffered a cardiac arrest during a training session.

However, the noise surrounding the deal has gone quiet.

Wycombe Wanderers

Gareth Ainsworth’s team have been linked with a deal for Middlesbrough attacker Uche Ikpeazu.

The 26-year-old is facing an uncertain future at the Riverside Stadium and is not said to be in new manager Chris Wilder’s immediate plans.

Ikpeazu has made 20 appearances for Boro in the Championship this season.

However, the attacker is believed to be on Wycombe Wanderers’ radar.

Ikpeazu scored six goals and provide four assists for the Chairboys in the Championship last season before transferring to the North East club.

Oxford United

Karl Robinson’s side have been handed a transfer boost recently.

That’s after it was claimed that Cardiff City are not planning to recall Gavin Whyte from his loan stint with the U’s.

Wales Online is reporting that the 25-year-old is set to stay at the Kassam Stadium for the rest of the campaign.

There was concern amongst the Oxford United camp that Whyte would be recalled to his parent club in January.

Plymouth Argyle

Plymouth Argyle, however, have not been as lucky as Oxford regarding their loanee Ryan Broom.

Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry has revealed that the club are likely to recall Broom from his loan spell at Argyle

The Championship want to sell the midfielder and Fry has admitted that five clubs are currently expressing interest.

Broom joined Plymouth on loan at the start of the current campaign

MK Dons

All seems fairly quiet on the MK Dons front in terms of transfers at the moment.

However, goalkeeper Laurie Walker has returned to the club after a loan spell with Aldershot Town.

