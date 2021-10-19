Lee Johnson’s men have advanced in the Papa John’s Trophy group stages, have won three times in the Carabao Cup and have only lost twice in League One so far.

That’s after Sunderland concluded a flurry of new signings and contract renewals during the summer.

But what is the situation regarding each squad member's contract?

Here, we take a look at the transfer and contract situation regarding each member of Johnson’s squad using data from Transfermarkt:

Leon Dajaku Dajaku is set to return to his parent Union Berlin at the end of the season but Sunderland retain an option to purchase the attcker.

Frederik Alves Alves will return to his parent club West Ham United at the end of the season. Sunderland do not retain an option to buy the defender.

Arbenit Xhemajli Xhemajli will see his present deal at the Stadium of Light run out on June 30, 2022.

Bailey Wright Wright will see his present deal at the Stadium of Light run out on June 30, 2022.