The THREE former-Sunderland managers linked with the Nottingham Forest job after Chris Hughton sacking
Nottingham Forest are searching for a new manager and a couple of familiar faces have been linked with the role.
It was announced this morning that former Newcastle United manager Chris Hughton has been ‘relieved of his duties’ as Nottingham Forest manager.
Hughton leaves Forest with the club rooted to the bottom of the Championship table.
Forest have picked up just one point from seven games so far this season and are starting their search for their sixth permanent manager in just five years.
A couple of former Sunderland managers have been surprisingly tipped by the bookies to become the boss at the City Ground.
Roy Keane has been priced at 25/1 for a return to the club he started his career in England with 31 years ago.
Chris Coleman, who couldn’t guide Sunderland away from relegation trouble has also been linked and has been priced at 28/1.
Sam Allardyce has also been linked and is 33/1 to be Hughton’s replacement.