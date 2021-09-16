It was announced this morning that former Newcastle United manager Chris Hughton has been ‘relieved of his duties’ as Nottingham Forest manager.

Hughton leaves Forest with the club rooted to the bottom of the Championship table.

Forest have picked up just one point from seven games so far this season and are starting their search for their sixth permanent manager in just five years.

Chris Hughton departed Nottingham Forest this morning with the club at the bottom of the Championship (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

A couple of former Sunderland managers have been surprisingly tipped by the bookies to become the boss at the City Ground.

Roy Keane has been priced at 25/1 for a return to the club he started his career in England with 31 years ago.

Chris Coleman, who couldn’t guide Sunderland away from relegation trouble has also been linked and has been priced at 28/1.

Sam Allardyce has also been linked and is 33/1 to be Hughton’s replacement.

