Earlier in the day the Echo ran a series of polls via Twitter asking who should start for Jack Ross' side - scroll down and flick through our gallery to see the results.

1. Goalkeeper: Jon McLaughlin The Scot has started every league game for Sunderland this season.

2. Right-back: Luke O'Nien With Adam Matthews and Donald Love out injured, O'Nien is the obvious choice at right-back.

3. Centre-back: Jack Baldwin Baldwin and Tom Flanagan have started the last two games at centre-back.

4. Centre-back: Tom Flanagan The Northern Ireland international has been a regular for the Black Cats.

