'The team spirit is phenomenal': Sunderland fans react to action-packed draw at Walsall

Sunderland extended their impressive unbeaten run to thirteen games in all competitions after coming from two goals down at Walsall.

The Black Cats fought back after Max Power was sent off in the 23rd minute, before second-half goals from Josh Gordon and Josh Ginnelly put the hosts in full control.

Yet, Jack Ross' side came roaring back and, after Aiden McGeady had pulled one back, snatched a late equaliser through Lynden Gooch.

Sunderland fans were quick to praise the team spirit shown by their side, and the Black Cats have now picked up more points from losing positions than any other side in League One.

Here's how some fans reacted on social media.

@BlackcatsLee25: Great comeback and the team spirit is phenomenal. Any danger of us not making it so hard for ourselves so often though

@al_smith11: @LukeONien what a game after coming on as a sub, grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck, deserves a start Tuesday after that, McGeady quality as well #safc

@IanIanrobrich: Could have won it too. Great comeback today. Well done lads #SAFC

@Hui_88SAFC1: Aiden Mcgeady is an absolute legend. His tracking back can leave something to be desired at times but he always has a goal or two in him. The rest of the team just needs to put a bit extra in defensively to make up for him #SAFC

@RokerReport: Somehow we managed to overcome another Max Power red card and then two early second half goals to well and truly earn a point! Roll on Barnsley on Tuesday night

@bronzbootz: Great point away from home...one we likely would have lost last season BUT never should have been in that position to start with!! 2pts lost for me cos of Max Power’s inability to keep his cool!! #SAFC

@Gav1879: Start Luke O’Nien on Tuesday. Not sure what else he has to do to prove himself.

@jackeriniSAFC: turning point in that game was when the walsall players goaded our supporters after their second goal, from that point onwards i’m not sure i’ve seen us more motivated; what great heart and desire we’ve got in this team and the scenes at the end love Sunderland me

@Bradley_Safc: Chris Maguire changed that game. Him and McGeady work brilliantly together.

@AnthonyMorrow83: This team is made of very stern stuff. Gooch and Maguire were brilliant. Special mentione to McGeady too actually.