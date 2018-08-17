‘The target is promotion’: Sunderland Ladies boss aims high as new season kicks off

Sunderland Ladies manager Mel Reay is targetting promotion at the first attempt.

After a ‘tough’ off-season, which saw the Lady Black Cats demoted two divisions, the Sunderland boss is looking forward to concentrating on the football once again.

Reay will see her side kick-off their season against Fylde on Sunday (2pm kick-off) as they begin life in the third tier of women’s football - the Women’s National League.

The move down two tiers saw the majority of Sunderland’s squad depart but, having kept hold of several first-team players, Reay is aiming high for the new campaign.

And the return to the action will be a welcome relief for Reay who, like many others, spent the summer months in limbo.

“It’s been a tough summer,” she admitted.

“There’s been times of uncertainty and players didn’t know whether to stay or go.

“We sat down with each player and we set them some goals on what they want to achieve and how we can help them do that.

“They’ve committed themselves to Sunderland Ladies which is brilliant and we’ll see what happens.”

With a squad now in place, Reay is looking forward to the new campaign - and the Sunderland boss is clear in her aims .

“The target is promotion,” she added.

“Everyone wants it because we were devastated to be relegated two divisions for non-footballing reasons.

“We want to try and get back up there as quick as possible.

And Sunderland are going ‘above and beyond’ in their quest to claim the league title.

Helped by the club’s new regime, the Lasses have returned to the Academy of Light in a move which Reay explained is having a big impact on their pre-season preparations.

“Being back at the Academy of Light is brilliant,” said Reay.

“We’re training three times a week and going above and beyond what other clubs are doing to give us the head start.”