The Black Cats have lost their last three league games and have dropped to seventh in the League One table, albeit with games in hand on the teams above them.

Recent results and performances have dampened the mood on Wearside following a promising start to the campaign, meaning the next few weeks will be crucial as the team look to reignite their promotion push.

Following a poor start to the season, Ipswich’s form has picked up in recent weeks, with Paul Cook’s side now just four points off the play-offs.

The Tractor Boys are the top scorers in the division with 34 goals, while striker Macauley Bonne has netted 11 in the league.

With plenty to ponder for Sunderland boss Lee Johnson, here’s the Black Cats side we think could start.

1. GK: Thorben Hoffmann The German has started Sunderland's last 10 league games since his arrival from Bayern Munich. Like the rest of the team, Hoffmann's performances have dipped in recent weeks, yet he made an excellent save in the last minute against Bradford last time out. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

2. RB: Carl Winchester Sunderland's lack of options at full-back is a bit of a concern so Johnson will have to hope Winchester stays fit following an impressive start to the season. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

3. CB: Tom Flanagan Following an impressive performance for Northern Ireland against European champions Italy during the international break, Flanagan will hope to build on his recent display at club level. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

4. CB: Callum Doyle Some may feel the Manchester City loanee needs a break, yet Doyle's defensive partnership with Flanagan was a big part of Sunderland's success at the start of the season. The pair will have to adapt to more physical opponents as the season progresses, though. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales