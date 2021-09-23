The Black Cats beat Wigan Athletic 2-0 in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday as Johnson made eight changes to his side at the DW Stadium.

Several players took their opportunities to impress in midweek, yet Sunderland have also won five of their first seven league games so far this campaign.

For that reason, Johnson will be expected to recall several of his first-team players for the game against Bolton at the Stadium of Light.

Wanderers sit eighth in the League One table ahead of the match but were beaten 2-0 by Rotherham last time out.

Ian Evatt’s side came up from League Two last season and are now targeting back-to-back promotions this term.

Here’s the Sunderland side we think could start against Bolton this weekend.

1. GK: Thorben Hoffmann Has started the side's last two league games and made some impressive saves at Fleetwood. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

2. RB: Carl Winchester The Northern Irishman has performed well at right-back this season but now has serious competition following Niall Huggins' fine display at Wigan in the cup. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

3. CB: Tom Flanagan Missed the game against Fleetwood through suspension but will be expected to return and renew his centre-back partnership with Callum Doyle. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

4. CB: Callum Doyle The 17-year-old has started every league game so far this season and adapted quickly to League One football following his loan move from Manchester City. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales