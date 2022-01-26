Lee Johnson’s side beat Portsmouth 1-0 at the Stadium of Light last time out, with Elliot Embleton scoring the only goal of the game.

Defender Danny Batth made his Sunderland debut against Pompey, while another new signing Patrick Roberts is available.

Roberts is expected to start on the bench against Bolton due to his lack of game time in recent months.

Johnson switched to a back three against Portsmouth but could revert to his favoured 4-2-3-1 formation this weekend.

The Black Cats will be without Alex Pritchard and Bailey Wright who have both picked up calf injuries.

Here’s the side we think could start against Bolton:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. GK Thorben Hoffmann The German kept his eighth clean sheet of the season during last weekend's 1-0 win over Portsmouth. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

2. RB: Carl Winchester Started on the bench against Portsmouth following his one-game suspension. Still appears to be Sunderland's best option at right-back. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

3. CB: Danny Batth Had an impressive debut against Portsmouth when he produced a dominant display at the back. Photo: SAFC Photo Sales

4. CB: Callum Doyle Performed well alongside Batth against Portsmouth and brings balance to the side in a left-sided centre-back role. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales