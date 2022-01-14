Head coach Lee Johnson still has multiple injury issues to deal with in his squad, while some members have been sidelined with Covid-19 cases.

Johnson may be able to call upon some players who have been sidelined in recent weeks, yet his options remain limited.

Carl Winchester will also serve a one-match suspension after being sent off against Lincoln.

Here’s the Sunderland side we think could start against Accrington Stanley this weekend:

1. GK: Anthony Patterson Has started Sunderland's last two league games after being recalled from a loan spell at Notts County. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

2. RB: Trai Hume Hasn't been included in the squad since his arrival at the club but may be called upon with Carl Winchester suspended. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. CB: Tom Flanagan Struggled against Lincoln despite seeing plenty of the ball. Sunderland will need to shore up their defence after switching to a back four in recent weeks. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

4. CB: Callum Doyle Has impressed this season but was fortunate not to be sent off for a wild challenge against Lincoln. Has started 24 of the side's 26 league games this campaign. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales