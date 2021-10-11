The Black Cats beat Lincoln 2-1 in their opening game in Northern Group F and would progress to the knockout stages of the competition with a win at the Stadium of Light.

Clearly promotion from League One is the priority for Sunderland this season, so it’s likely Johnson will hand opportunities to several members of his under-23 squad.

The Black Cats also have a handful of players away on international duty, while there have been injury concerns over the likes of Luke O’Nien, Aiden McGeady, Lynden Gooch, Niall Huggins and Corry Evans.

Like at Lincoln, Sunderland’s squad is set to be made up of a mixture of first-team and under-23 players.

Here’s the starting XI we think Johnson could name to face United’s youngsters at the Stadium of Light.

A message fro the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. GK: Lee Burge Made some important saves against Lincoln last time out. Has been Sunderland's second-choice goalkeeper following the arrival of Thorben Hoffmann. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. RB: Kenton Richardson With Niall Huggins sidelined through injury, Richardson may receive another opportunity to impress at right-back. Made his senior debut at Lincoln. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. CB: Frederik Alves Will be hoping to get more game time in the league and has been patient for his first-team opportunities. Looked steady at Lincoln last week. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. CB: Oliver Younger The 21-year-old centre-back had slipped back into the under-23s set-up at the start of this season but was excellent at Lincoln. He should receive another chance to impress. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales