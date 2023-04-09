The Sunderland team to play Cardiff City in quick turnaround for Tony Mowbray's side: Predicted XI gallery
Sunderland are preparing to face Cardiff City on Easter Monday - but who will start for the Black Cats?
Tony Mowbray’s side played out a thrilling 4-4 draw against Hull last time out - a result which left them six points off the play-offs with six games remaining.
Sunderland still have several injury issues ahead of their trip to the Cardiff City Stadium - with Dan Ballard, Corry Evans, Aji Alese, Ross Stewart, Jewison Bennette and Elliot Embleton still sidelined.
Here’s our predicted Sunderland line-up to face Cardiff:
