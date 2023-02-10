News you can trust since 1873
Jack Clarke and Aji Alese playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

The Sunderland team to face Reading with Leeds United loanee set to return: Predicted XI photo gallery

Sunderland are preparing for their Championship fixture against Reading at the Stadium of Light – but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side?

By Joe Nicholson
1 hour ago

The Black Cats are ninth in the table following last weekend’s draw at Millwall, and were narrowly beaten by Premier League side Fulham on Wednesday.

Mowbray will have to weigh up whether to make changes to his side ahead of a congested fixture schedule.

Dennis Cirkin remains unavailable after suffering a concussion against Millwall last weekend, while Lynden Gooch is still expected to miss out with a hip flexor issue.

Ross Stewart, Corry Evans and Elliot Embleton remain out with long-term injuries.

Here's our predicted Sunderland line-up to face Reading:

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

After getting away with an early mistake when a Millwall goal was disallowed last weekend, the keeper made an excellent save to deny George Honeyman in the second half.

Photo: Martin Swinney

2. RB: Trai Hume

The full-back has started Sunderland’s last eight games at right-back and has been in fine form.

Photo: Frank Reid

3. CB: Daniel Ballard

Was excellent against his former club Millwall last week and produced another solid display against Fulham in the cup.

Photo: Martin Swinney

4. CB: Danny Batth

Assisted Jewison Bennette’s late goal against Fulham during a brief spell up front. Has started the side’s last four games after recovering from a calf issue.

Photo: Frank Reid

