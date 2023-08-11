The Sunderland team to face Preston - with Tony Mowbray to make changes after cup exit - Predicted XI gallery
Our predicted Sunderland team to face Preston North End in the Championship.
Sunderland are preparing to face Preston North End in the Championship - but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side?
The Black Cats were knocked out of the Carabao Cup on penalties by League Two side Crewe in midweek, following a 2-1 loss against Ipswich in their first league game of the season.
Mowbray is set to recall several of his first-team players after making 10 changes against Crewe on Tuesday.
Here’s our predicted Sunderland line-up to face Preston at Deepdale:
Page 1 of 3