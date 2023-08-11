Our predicted Sunderland team to face Preston North End in the Championship.

Sunderland are preparing to face Preston North End in the Championship - but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side?

The Black Cats were knocked out of the Carabao Cup on penalties by League Two side Crewe in midweek, following a 2-1 loss against Ipswich in their first league game of the season.

Mowbray is set to recall several of his first-team players after making 10 changes against Crewe on Tuesday.

Here’s our predicted Sunderland line-up to face Preston at Deepdale:

1 . GK: Anthony Patterson Sunderland’s first-choice keeper is set to be recalled after Nathan Bishop started Tuesday’s Carabao Cup game against Crewe. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2 . RB: Trai Hume Hume was sent off against Ipswich, receiving two yellow cards, but is available to face Preston after serving a one-match suspension during the cup game against Crewe. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3 . CB: Dan Ballard The centre-back signed a new deal at Sunderland last week and looks like Mowbray’s first-choice option at centre-back. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4 . CB: Luke O’Nien O’Nien has kept his place at centre-back at the start of the 2023/24 campaign, ahead of last year’s fans’ player of the season Danny Batth. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales