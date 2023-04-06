Sunderland are preparing to face Hull City at the Stadium of Light - but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side?

The Black Cats claimed a credible goalless draw against Championship leaders Burnley last time out, but still have several injury concerns heading into the Easter weekend.

Defender Dan Ballard remains out after picking up a hamstring injury during the international break, while long-term absentees Ross Stewart, Corry Evans, Elliot Embleton, Aji Alese and Jewison Bennette are all sidelined.

Hull are 17th in the table ahead of their trip to the Stadium of Light and have won just one of their last nine league games.

Here’s our predicted Sunderland XI to face The Tigers on Good Friday:

GK: Anthony Patterson Became the first Championship goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet at Burnley this season during last week's goalless draw.

RB: Trai Hume Has started 17 of the side's last 18 games in all competitions after taking his chance at right-back.

CB: Danny Batth One of the first names on the team sheet and the side's captain in the absence of regular skipper Corry Evans.

CB: Luke O'Nien Slotted in at centre-back against Burnley following an injury to Dan Ballard and helped his side keep a clean sheet.