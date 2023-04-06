News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hour ago All the major financial changes happening in April - full list
53 minutes ago Balcony line-up for King Charles’ coronation confirmed - who’s in
58 minutes ago Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips announces she has given birth
1 hour ago List shows top 10 burglary hotspots in the UK
1 hour ago UK set to be hotter than Monaco during Easter weekend
1 hour ago How is Tesco Clubcard changing? What to be aware of
Edouard Michut playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REIDEdouard Michut playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID
Edouard Michut playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

The Sunderland team to face Hull City with two changes for Tony Mowbray's side: Predicted XI photo gallery

Sunderland are preparing to face Hull City at the Stadium of Light - but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side?

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 6th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST

The Black Cats claimed a credible goalless draw against Championship leaders Burnley last time out, but still have several injury concerns heading into the Easter weekend.

Defender Dan Ballard remains out after picking up a hamstring injury during the international break, while long-term absentees Ross Stewart, Corry Evans, Elliot Embleton, Aji Alese and Jewison Bennette are all sidelined.

Hull are 17th in the table ahead of their trip to the Stadium of Light and have won just one of their last nine league games.

Here’s our predicted Sunderland XI to face The Tigers on Good Friday:

Became the first Championship goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet at Burnley this season during last week’s goalless draw.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

Became the first Championship goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet at Burnley this season during last week’s goalless draw. Photo: Martin Swinney

Photo Sales
Has started 17 of the side’s last 18 games in all competitions after taking his chance at right-back.

2. RB: Trai Hume

Has started 17 of the side’s last 18 games in all competitions after taking his chance at right-back. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
One of the first names on the team sheet and the side’s captain in the absence of regular skipper Corry Evans.

3. CB: Danny Batth

One of the first names on the team sheet and the side’s captain in the absence of regular skipper Corry Evans. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Slotted in at centre-back against Burnley following an injury to Dan Ballard and helped his side keep a clean sheet.

4. CB: Luke O’Nien

Slotted in at centre-back against Burnley following an injury to Dan Ballard and helped his side keep a clean sheet. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Hull CitySunderlandStadium of LightTony MowbrayDan BallardBurnleyRoss StewartHull