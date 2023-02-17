News you can trust since 1873
Dan Neil playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

The Sunderland team to face Bristol City - including four changes: Predicted XI photo gallery

Sunderland are preparing to face Bristol City in the Championship – but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side?

By Joe Nicholson
3 minutes ago

The Black Cats have moved up to fifth in the Championship table following Tuesday’s 3-0 win at QPR, courtesy of Luke O’Nien’s opener and a Jack Clarke double.

Mowbray made three changes for the QPR fixture and may choose to rotate his side again during a congested fixture schedule.

Ross Stewart, Corry Evans, Elliot Embleton remain out with long-term injuries, while Niall Huggins and Lynden Gooch won’t be available for the Bristol City game.

Here’s our predicted Sunderland side to face The Robins:

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

Produced an excellent performance at QPR and made a crucial penalty save to keep his side ahead.

2. RB: Trai Hume

Has started Sunderland’s last seven league games at right-back and performed well in Lynden Gooch’s absence.

3. CB: Daniel Ballard

Helped the side keep another clean sheet against QPR and won the initial header which led to Luke O’Nien’s opener.

4. CB: Danny Batth

Is forming an effective partnership with Ballard in the heart of Sunderland’s defence.

