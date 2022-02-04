Changes are expected to be made following last weekend’s 6-0 defeat at Bolton, which led to the dismissal of head coach Lee Johnson.

Sunderland are still looking for a new boss, and will be led by an interim coaching team this weekend.

After the Black Cats lost more ground on their promotion rivals, they can’t afford another slip up against struggling opponents.

The match could also see Jermain Defoe make his second Sunderland debut after returning to the club on transfer deadline day.

Here’s the Sunderland side we think could start at the Stadium of Light:

1. GK: Thorben Hoffmann Endured an afternoon to forget at Bolton and will be hoping to regain some confidence after the side conceded six last time out. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

2. RB: Carl Winchester Struggled at Bolton but performed well at right-back earlier in the season. It's likely he'll have to play there again with Bailey Wright still an injury doubt. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

3. CB: Danny Batth Looks like he'll be an important signing, despite his own goal against Bolton. The centre-back impressed on his home debut against Portsmouth last month. Photo: SAFC Photo Sales

4. CB: Callum Doyle Will hope he can form a decent partnership with Batth in the second half of the campaign. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales