The Sunderland team set to face Crewe in Carabao Cup match - with new signings to start: Predicted XI gallery
Our predicted Sunderland team to face Crewe Alexandra in the Carabao Cup at the Stadium of Light.
Sunderland are preparing for their Carabao Cup first-round tie against League Two side Crewe - but who will start for the Black Cats?
Tony Mowbray’s team were beaten 2-1 by Ipswich on Sunday and face a quick turnaround in their second game of the season.
The Black Cats boss is set to make wholesale changes for the cup fixture, with some of Sunderland’s new signings set to feature.
Here’s our predicted Sunderland team to face Crewe at the Stadium of Light:
