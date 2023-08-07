News you can trust since 1873
Bradley Dack warming up for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID
Bradley Dack warming up for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

The Sunderland team set to face Crewe in Carabao Cup match - with new signings to start: Predicted XI gallery

Our predicted Sunderland team to face Crewe Alexandra in the Carabao Cup at the Stadium of Light.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 7th Aug 2023, 11:53 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 12:16 BST

Sunderland are preparing for their Carabao Cup first-round tie against League Two side Crewe - but who will start for the Black Cats?

Tony Mowbray’s team were beaten 2-1 by Ipswich on Sunday and face a quick turnaround in their second game of the season.

The Black Cats boss is set to make wholesale changes for the cup fixture, with some of Sunderland’s new signings set to feature.

Here’s our predicted Sunderland team to face Crewe at the Stadium of Light:

After joining Sunderland on a three-year deal from Manchester United, the 23-year-old will hope to challenge first-choice goalkeeper Anthony Patterson this season.

1. GK: Nathan Bishop

After joining Sunderland on a three-year deal from Manchester United, the 23-year-old will hope to challenge first-choice goalkeeper Anthony Patterson this season.

Photo Sales
The 22-year-old struggled in a central midfield role during a friendly against Hartlepool last week but looked more comfortable when he moved to full-back.

2. RB: Niall Huggins

The 22-year-old struggled in a central midfield role during a friendly against Hartlepool last week but looked more comfortable when he moved to full-back.

Photo Sales
Mowbray has confirmed Batth is set to start against Crewe despite interest from Championship club Blackburn this summer.

3. CB: Danny Batth

Mowbray has confirmed Batth is set to start against Crewe despite interest from Championship club Blackburn this summer.

Photo Sales
Sunderland have competition for places at the back, with Triantis expected to make his first competitive start for the Black Cats.

4. CB: Nectarios Triantis

Sunderland have competition for places at the back, with Triantis expected to make his first competitive start for the Black Cats.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
