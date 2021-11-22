The Black Cats beat promotion rivals Ipswich at the Stadium of Light last time out after late goals from Luke O’Nien and Aiden McGeady.

It’s a result which moved Sunderland back into the play-off places, with games in hand on the sides above them.

Johnson is now preparing for a busy run of games and will hope his squad don’t pick up any more injuries, after defender Dennis Cirkin was ruled out until the new year with a hernia issue.

The setback meant O’Nien moved to left-back against Ipswich and will probably have to play there for the foreseeable future.

Another option would be for Johnson to change his system and play with win-backs.

Here’s the Sunderland side we think could start against Shrewsbury.

1. GK: Thorben Hoffmann Made a couple of important saves against Ipswich as Sunderland kept a much-needed clean sheet.

2. RB: Carl Winchester Produced a steady display against Ipswich as Sunderland defended much better than in recent weeks.

3. CB: Bailey Wright Started ahead of Tom Flanagan against Ipswich and deserves to keep his place after a solid defensive display.

4. CB: Callum Doyle Kept his place against Ipswich after a few challenging displays. Not flawless in possession but helped keep Town striker Macauley Bonne on the fringes.