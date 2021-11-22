The Black Cats beat promotion rivals Ipswich at the Stadium of Light last time out after late goals from Luke O’Nien and Aiden McGeady.
It’s a result which moved Sunderland back into the play-off places, with games in hand on the sides above them.
Johnson is now preparing for a busy run of games and will hope his squad don’t pick up any more injuries, after defender Dennis Cirkin was ruled out until the new year with a hernia issue.
The setback meant O’Nien moved to left-back against Ipswich and will probably have to play there for the foreseeable future.
Another option would be for Johnson to change his system and play with win-backs.
Here’s the Sunderland side we think could start against Shrewsbury.
1. GK: Thorben Hoffmann
Made a couple of important saves against Ipswich as Sunderland kept a much-needed clean sheet.
2. RB: Carl Winchester
Produced a steady display against Ipswich as Sunderland defended much better than in recent weeks.
3. CB: Bailey Wright
Started ahead of Tom Flanagan against Ipswich and deserves to keep his place after a solid defensive display.
4. CB: Callum Doyle
Kept his place against Ipswich after a few challenging displays. Not flawless in possession but helped keep Town striker Macauley Bonne on the fringes.
