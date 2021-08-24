The Wearsiders beat Port Vale in the first round of the competition earlier this month and will be hoping to maintain some momentum following a 1-0 home win over AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

Johnson is set to make changes to his side, though, with new signing Frederik Alves in line to make his Black Cats debut after joining the club on loan from West Ham.

Another new arrival Niall Huggins could also be involved after completing his move to Wearside from Leeds United on a four-year deal last week.

Blackpool were promoted from League One via the play-offs last season and have taken two points from their first four league games this season.

Here’s the side we think could start at Bloomfield Road.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. Safc Afcw Alves 1.jpg Frederik Alves. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

2. GK: Anthony Patterson Made his first league appearance for Sunderland against AFC Wimbledon at the weekend and started in goal against Port Vale in the last cup game. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. RB: Niall Huggins Could make his Black Cats debut after arriving from Leeds last week. The 20-year-old can play in several different positions. Photo: Pool Photo Sales

4. CB: Frederik Alves Johnson said on Saturday the West Ham loanee will make his debut for the Black Cats for this cup fixture. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales