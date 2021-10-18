Johnson will be without several first-team players at The Mornflake Stadium due to injury setbacks which have mounted up in recent weeks.

Aiden McGeady, Lynden Gooch, Leon Dajaku, Corry Evans, Niall Huggins, Nathan Broadhead and Frederik Alves all missed the Black Cats’ 2-1 win at Gillingham, while Elliot Embleton was sent off and will now serve a three-match suspension.

That means Embleton will miss Sunderland’s league games against Crewe and Charlton, as well as next week’s Carabao Cup fixture at QPR.

The aforementioned injuries may provide more opportunities for some of the club’s under-23s players who have impressed in the Papa John’s Trophy this season.

Here’s the SAFC side we think Johnson could name for the upcoming match against Crewe.

1. GK: Thorben Hoffmann Produced a man of the match performance at Gillingham, which included one outstanding save in the closing stages. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

2. RB: Carl Winchester Struggled in the first half at Gillingham but made some impressive forays forward in the second half as Sunderland turned the game around. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

3. CB: Tom Flanagan Scored his first goal of the season on Saturday and continued his strong start to the campaign. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

4. CB: Callum Doyle After two league games out of the starting XI, the Manchester City loanee returned to the side at Gillingham and defended well as Sunderland came under some late pressure. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales