Sunderland players warming up.

The Sunderland starting XI expected to face Fleetwood Town as Lee Johnson considers options ahead of Wigan clash

Sunderland will be looking to record their fourth successive League One win when they face Fleetwood this weekend – and Black Cats boss Lee Johnson has competition for places.

By Joe Nicholson
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 12:18 pm

The Wearsiders remain top of the table following a 2-1 win over Accrington Stanley, courtesy of goals from Dan Neil and Carl Winchester.

That win means Sunderland have won five of their first six league games this campaign, while they have also progressed to the third round of the Carabao Cup.

With a cup game at Wigan to come next week, Johnson will look to rotate his squad in the next few days, with new signing Leon Dajaku expected to make his debut in the upcoming fixtures.

The German winger is set to travel with the squad to Fleetwood and will probably start on the bench after he was left out of the matchday squad against Accrington Stanley.

Here’s the side we think could start against Fleetwood:

1. GK: Thorben Hoffmann

Had a mixed debut against Accrington Stanley but showed his ability with the ball at his feet. Looked a little hesitant from crosses and didn’t have many shots to save. Will be expected to keep his place.

2. RB: Carl Winchester

Scored his second goal of the season against Stanley and continues to impress at right-back.

3. CB: Bailey Wright

Expected to replace the suspended Flanagan in defence. Wright has impressed with some late cameos this season and his experience will be valuable alongside teenager Callum Doyle.

4. CB: Callum Doyle

Had a few nervy moments against Stanley but came through a tough battle well and showed his class on the ball.

