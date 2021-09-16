The Wearsiders remain top of the table following a 2-1 win over Accrington Stanley, courtesy of goals from Dan Neil and Carl Winchester.

That win means Sunderland have won five of their first six league games this campaign, while they have also progressed to the third round of the Carabao Cup.

With a cup game at Wigan to come next week, Johnson will look to rotate his squad in the next few days, with new signing Leon Dajaku expected to make his debut in the upcoming fixtures.

The German winger is set to travel with the squad to Fleetwood and will probably start on the bench after he was left out of the matchday squad against Accrington Stanley.

Here’s the side we think could start against Fleetwood:

1. GK: Thorben Hoffmann Had a mixed debut against Accrington Stanley but showed his ability with the ball at his feet. Looked a little hesitant from crosses and didn’t have many shots to save. Will be expected to keep his place. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

2. RB: Carl Winchester Scored his second goal of the season against Stanley and continues to impress at right-back. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

3. CB: Bailey Wright Expected to replace the suspended Flanagan in defence. Wright has impressed with some late cameos this season and his experience will be valuable alongside teenager Callum Doyle. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

4. CB: Callum Doyle Had a few nervy moments against Stanley but came through a tough battle well and showed his class on the ball. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales