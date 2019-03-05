The Sunderland starting line-up fans want to see Jack Ross name against Bristol Rovers

The Black Cats are potentially just 90 minutes away from a trip to the national stadium, but will need to find a way past the Gas in order to seal their place in the Checkatrade Trophy Final. And with so much at stake, team selection for the semi-final has been a hot topic among supporters. Jack Ross has promsied to name a strong side, but who do fans believe should start at the Memorial Stadium? We ran a poll on our @sunechosafc Twitter page, with hundreds of supporters casing their votes as to who should start at Bristol. Here's the starting line-up they selected:

1. GK: Jon McLaughlin Sunderland's number one hasn't featured in the Checkatrade Trophy this season, but 63% of fans believe he should start against Bristol Rovers.

2. RB: Luke O'Nien O'Nien has been a regular in recent weeks and 59% of supporters want to see him start at Bristol.

3. CB: Tom Flanagan A unanimous choice among Sunderland fans, 48% want the centre back to start in the semi-final.

4. CB: Alim Ozturk The Turk has impressed in this competition, and 27% of fans want to see him given another chance to shine.

