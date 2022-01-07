Wycombe are just four points behind the Black Cats ahead of the match having played the same number of matches.

Following back-to-back wins, Sunderland will be hoping their key players are available after multiple Covid-19 cases have disrupted their preparations.

Wycombe usually play with a back three and wing-backs, meaning Sunderland are likely to match them up.

The Black Cats claimed a 3-1 win when the sides met at the Stadium of Light back in August, courtesy of a Ross Stewart brace and Elliot Embleton strike.

Here’s the Sunderland side which could start this weekend:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. GK: Thorben Hoffmann Has kept back-to-back clean sheets in the league against Doncaster and Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

2. RWB: Carl Winchester Has missed the side's last two games with a minor knock but could return to the side. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

3. CB: Bailey Wright The Aussie has filled in at right-back in recent matches, allowing the side to switch from a back three to a back four. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

4. CB: Tom Flanagan Stood up to the physical test against Sheffield Wednesday and will have to do so again against a strong Wycombe side. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales