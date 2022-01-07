Wycombe are just four points behind the Black Cats ahead of the match having played the same number of matches.
Following back-to-back wins, Sunderland will be hoping their key players are available after multiple Covid-19 cases have disrupted their preparations.
Wycombe usually play with a back three and wing-backs, meaning Sunderland are likely to match them up.
The Black Cats claimed a 3-1 win when the sides met at the Stadium of Light back in August, courtesy of a Ross Stewart brace and Elliot Embleton strike.
Here’s the Sunderland side which could start this weekend:
1. GK: Thorben Hoffmann
Has kept back-to-back clean sheets in the league against Doncaster and Sheffield Wednesday.
2. RWB: Carl Winchester
Has missed the side's last two games with a minor knock but could return to the side.
3. CB: Bailey Wright
The Aussie has filled in at right-back in recent matches, allowing the side to switch from a back three to a back four.
4. CB: Tom Flanagan
Stood up to the physical test against Sheffield Wednesday and will have to do so again against a strong Wycombe side.
