The Black Cats were beaten 1-0 by Charlton at the Stadium of Light last weekend but bounced back by winning at QPR on penalties in the Carabao Cup.

Johnson admitted after the game that his squad had picked up a few minor injuries, meaning he will have to assess his options ahead of back-to-back away games at Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday.

Denver Hume was forced off with an ankle injury, while Nathan Broadhead remains an injury doubt with a hamstring issue.

The good news for Johnson is that Aiden McGeady, Lynden Gooch, Frederik Alves and Leon Dajaku have all returned from setbacks in recent weeks, although the latter appeared to pick up a knock at QPR.

Here’s the side we think Johnson could name against Rotherham:

1. GK: Thorben Hoffmann Will be expected to come back into the side after Lee Burge impressed in the cup. Hoffmann has started every league game since joining the Black Cats. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

2. RB: Carl Winchester Niall Huggins' injury means Sunderland have a lack of options at right-back, making Winchester an even more important member of the squad. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

3. CB: Tom Flanagan Was rested for the cup game at QPR but has formed a promising partnership with Callum Doyle at the back this season. There is competition for places in defence after Bailey Wright and Frederik Alves impressed in midweek. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

4. CB: Callum Doyle The Manchester City loanee has started 12 of Sunderland's 14 league games this season. His passing was a little off against Charlton but the 18-year-old's performances have been hugely impressive. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales