Promotion from League One is clearly the priority for Sunderland this season, and Johnson has used the cup competitions to rotate his side.

But with a quarter-final place up for grabs, there is a real opportunity to reach the latter stages.

Johnson will also be wary of two important away fixtures against Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday which are coming up.

Sunderland dropped to fourth in League One, albeit with games in hand on most of the sides around them, following Saturday’s defeat by Charlton, putting extra importance on the next few league games.

The Black Cats have had several players sidelined through injury in recent weeks but are close to having a fully-fit squad again.

Here's the side we think could start against QPR:

1. GK: Lee Burge The keeper has fallen down the pecking order since Thorben Hoffmann's arrival but has received game time in cup competitions. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

2. RB: Carl Winchester Niall Huggisn' injury means Sunderland have a lack of options at right-back. Johnson has said he could play with inverted full-backs, yet it seems more likely that Winchester will keep his place. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

3. CB: Frederik Alves After missing a few games with a glute issue, Alves returned to the bench against Charlton. He will be hoping for more opportunities following his loan move from West Ham. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

4. CB: Bailey Wright It's been a stop-start season for the Australian centre-back who has been kept out of the side by Tom Flanagan and Callum Doyle. Wright has impressed in the cup games and should receive a chance if Johnson rotates his side. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales