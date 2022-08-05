Alex Neil’s side drew 1-1 with Coventry in their first game of the season after Viktor Gyokeres’ equaliser cancelled out Jack Clarke’s opener.

City, meanwhile, were beaten 2-1 by Hull after the Tigers scored a stoppage-time winner at the MKM Stadium.

Nigel Pearson’s side predominantly played with a back three and wing-backs last season, so Neil may choose to match the opposition up like he did against Coventry.

Here’s the Sunderland side we think could start at Ashton Gate this weekend:

1. GK: Anthony Patterson Has started every competitive fixture under Alex Neil and performed well against Coventry last weekend.

2. RWB: Lynden Gooch Looks like Sunderland's first-choice option if they play with wing-backs. The 26-year-old was a threat against Coventry and delivered the cross for Jack Clarke's opener.

3. CB: Daniel Ballard Made his debut against Coventry and defended well against Sky Blues striker Viktor Gyokeres.

4. CB: Danny Batth Was solid in pre-season and got the nod against Coventry. His physicality and experience will be valuable assets at the back.