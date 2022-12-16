News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Alex Pritchard playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

The Sunderland side to play Hull City with Tony Mowbray to make two changes: Predicted XI photo gallery

Sunderland are preparing to face Hull City at the MKM Stadium – but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side?

By Joe Nicholson
4 minutes ago

The Black Cats will be hoping to bounce back from Monday’s 2-1 defeat by West Brom at the Stadium of Light.

Mowbray could have striker Ross Stewart and defender Daniel Ballard available again following injury setbacks, yet the pair are unlikely to start.

Defeat against West Brom meant Sunderland stayed 11t h in the table, while Hull, now managed by former defender Liam Rosenior, are 21st.

Here’s our predicted Sunderland XI to face The Tigers:

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

Has started all 22 league games for the Black Cats this season.

Photo: Martin Swinney

Photo Sales

2. RB: Lynden Gooch

Returned to the starting XI against Millwall following a foot injury and remains the side’s first choice right-back.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

3. CB: Luke O’Nien

Produced another impressive display at centre-back against West Brom despite the defeat.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

4. CB: Danny Batth

Has been the side’s first-choice centre-back option this season, providing experience and aerial presence.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Tony MowbraySunderlandHull CityRoss StewartWest Brom