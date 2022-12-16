The Sunderland side to play Hull City with Tony Mowbray to make two changes: Predicted XI photo gallery
Sunderland are preparing to face Hull City at the MKM Stadium – but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side?
The Black Cats will be hoping to bounce back from Monday’s 2-1 defeat by West Brom at the Stadium of Light.
Mowbray could have striker Ross Stewart and defender Daniel Ballard available again following injury setbacks, yet the pair are unlikely to start.
Defeat against West Brom meant Sunderland stayed 11t h in the table, while Hull, now managed by former defender Liam Rosenior, are 21st.
Here’s our predicted Sunderland XI to face The Tigers: