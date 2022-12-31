News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Amad Diallo and Ross Stewart.

The Sunderland side to face Blackpool as Tony Mowbray manages injury setbacks: Predicted XI photo gallery

Sunderland are preparing to face Blackpool on New Year’s Day – but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side at Bloomfield Road?

By Joe Nicholson
3 minutes ago

The Black Cats should be full of confidence after back-to-back wins against Blackburn and Wigan this week, which saw them move into the play-off places.

Mowbray still has a handful of injury issues to deal with, after Dennis Cirkin, Lynden Gooch, Danny Batth and Ajji Alese all missed the win at Wigan.

Alex Pritchard was also forced off after suffering a recurrence of his hamstring injury.

Here’s our predicted Sunderland XI to face Blackpool:

1. GK Anthony Patterson

Should have done better with the equaliser against Wigan but has also made some important saves this season.

Photo: Martin Swinney

Photo Sales

2. CB: Daniel Ballard

Mowbray may want to ease the defender’s workload following his return from injury, yet it’s unclear if other injured players will be able to return.

Photo: Martin Swinney

Photo Sales

3. CB: Bailey Wright

Returned to the starting XI at Wigan and produced a solid performance in the heart of defence.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

4. CB: Luke O’Nien

Has been one of Sunderland’s standout players in recent weeks and allowed Sunderland to play with a back three at Wigan.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3