Alex Neil is set to make changes to the team which won 2-0 at Dundee United on Saturday, with the head coach looking to provide his squad with sufficient game time ahead of the new campaign.
New signing Aji Alese is expected to feature again after coming off the bench at Tannadice Park.
After their meeting with Bradford, Sunderland have two more friendly matches against Accrington Stanley and Hartlepool before their season opener against Coventry.
Here’s our predicted line-up for the Bradford match:
1. GK: Anthony Patterson
Sunderland are still trying to sign another goalkeeper this summer to provide competition for Patterson. The 22-year-old has started every game so far in pre-season as he aims to strengthen his claim to be the Black Cats' No 1.
Photo: Frank Reid
2. RB: Carl Winchester
Winchester started at centre-back against Roma last week but predominantly played at right-back for large parts of last season.
Photo: JPI Media
3. CB: Danny Batth
Performed well against Roma last week and should receive another chance for more minutes after being named on the bench at Dundee United.
Photo: JPI Media
4. CB: Bailey Wright
Played 65 minutes at Dundee during his first appearance of pre-season. Could receive a 90-minute outing as Neil looks to give all his squad sufficient game time.
Photo: Frank Reid