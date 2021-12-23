Johnson’s options are limited due to multiple injury setbacks, including Nathan Broadhead who limped off with a hamstring issue against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup.

Luke O’Nien, Aiden McGeady, Niall Huggins and Jordan Willis also remain out, though Corry Evans, Denver Hume and Dennis Cirkin are all available again following spells on the sidelines.

Leon Dajaku also missed the Arsenal game after he was forced off against Ipswich in Sunderland’s last league game, though the extent of the issue is unclear.

The injury problems have forced Johnson to alter his side’s formation in recent weeks, yet players have adapted well to the alterations.

Here’s the side we think could start against Doncaster:

1. GK: Thorben Hoffmann Was rested for the Arsenal game but will be expected to be recalled in the league. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

2. RWB: Carl Winchester Has performed well in central midfield recently but may return to right-back if Corry Evans is fit enough to start. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

3. CB: Bailey Wright Has captained the side in Evans' absence and started the last seven league games at the back. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

4. CB: Tom Flanagan Has been playing in the heart of a back three since Sunderland's change of shape. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales