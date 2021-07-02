The Sunderland players you can expect to see in action tomorrow & the youngsters set for a huge opportunity

4. CB - BAILEY WRIGHT

The experienced defender's form dipped towards the end of the campaign, but that has to be put into context when you consider he was forced to come straight into a hectic schedule from a relatively serious injury. He has played his best football for Sunderland in the middle of a back three, where his physicality and leadership skills are complemented by more pace either side. Johnson, though, rates his experience hugely and will hope that a full pre-season leaves him ready to be a big part of the promotion push. He will undoubtedly be one of the leaders of the team this season and that begins on Saturday. Will, you suspect, be a strong contender for the vacant captaincy.

Photo: FRANK REID 2020