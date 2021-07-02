The Sunderland players you can expect to see in action tomorrow & the youngsters set for a huge opportunity

Lee Johnson welcomed a threadbare squad back to the Academy of Light on Monday, but was given a considerable boost on Wednesday when Aiden McGeady put pen to paper on a new one-year deal.
Having trained with his team-mates in the latter half of this week, the winger could be involved as the Black Cats step up their preparations for a new League One campaign.
As it stands, Sunderland are still yet to reach agreements on the futures of Luke O’Nien, Denver Hume and Charlie Wyke.
Wyke is expected to leave in search of a new opportunity, while there remains hope at this stage that O’Nien and Hume can be convinced that their future is best served by remaining on Wearside.
Either way, none of that trio will be involved on Saturday and that leaves Johnson with a small group of senior professionals for the training exercise.
However, the absence of summer signings so far means there is significant opportunity for a cohort of young players who have stepped up to join the senior group this week.
Anthony Patterson, Ellis Taylor, Ollie Younger, Dan Neil and Josh Hawkes are all being given the opportunity to show they can play a part in Johnson’s group this season, while a number of other U23s are currently stepping up to strengthen the numbers.
Here’s who you can expect to see in action as the 2021/22 campaign gets off to a low-key start.
2. GK - LEE BURGE
Remi Matthews' departure leaves Burge as the clear candidate to lead the goalkeeping group next season as it stands. Sunderland have high hopes for Anthony Patterson and the youngster will be given a chance to press his claims across the pre-season programme, but the expectation is that he will offer cover and competition.
Burge responded strongly to being dropped relatively early in Johnson's tenure, and Saturday looks set to be his first chance to press his claims again.
3. RB - OLLIE YOUNGER
Superb U23 (and senior training) form earned him saw him deservedly handed a new deal in the early stages of the summer, which was a significant call given the scale of the rebuilding elsewhere. Pre-season will give him opportunities to impress further, and at the moment you wonder whether his best chance will be at RB.
At the moment SUnderland's options are threadbare in that position, and he did well when making his league debut in that role against Rochdale.
A tough-tackling, no-nonsense defender, his long-term future is clearly at CB but for now this could be his best route into the team.
4. CB - BAILEY WRIGHT
The experienced defender's form dipped towards the end of the campaign, but that has to be put into context when you consider he was forced to come straight into a hectic schedule from a relatively serious injury.
He has played his best football for Sunderland in the middle of a back three, where his physicality and leadership skills are complemented by more pace either side. Johnson, though, rates his experience hugely and will hope that a full pre-season leaves him ready to be a big part of the promotion push.
Will, you suspect, be a strong contender for the vacant captaincy.
