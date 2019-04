Sunderland have nine games remaining in League One, which includes eight in a busy April for the Black Cats.

Jack Ross has recently spoke about the need to manage his squad and that all players will be needed ahead of Sunderland’s push to finish in the automatic promotion places. Find out who has played the most minutes under the Scot this season by scrolling down and clicking through the pages:

Connelly is an academy prospect who had a short cameo in a Checkatrade Trophy match.

The defender played a handful of minutes under Jack Ross in the Checkatrade Trophy group stages.

Sterling arrived from Tottenham in January but is yet to be given a proper chance. With Sunderlands tight schedule, he should feature between now and the end of the season.

Hunter signed from Liverpools academy in the summer and has featured in one Checkatrade Trophy game for the Black Cats this season.

Embleton is highly rated but chances this season have been limited due to the numbers Sunderland have in midfield and Ross allowed Embleton to join Grimsby Town on-loan.

Other than a couple of short cameos, Molyneux hasnt been involved at Sunderland. Molyneux has been on loan for the large part of the season at Gateshead and now Hartlepool.

Diamond has featured in three matches for Sunderland this season in the EFL Trophy competition.

Hackett made his competitive debut for Sunderland in November when he featured in the EFL Trophy. Jack Ross has given him a couple more cameos in that competition since, but nothing more.

Robson didnt get much of a chance before joining Dundee FC on loan in January. He made a couple of appearances, but a variety of options in his position meant game time was limited for the 22 year-old.