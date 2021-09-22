Some have worked out well… whilst some definitely haven’t during their time at the Stadium of Light.

The term ‘cult hero’ means different things to different people.

Some, for instance, see Kevin Ball, Kevin Phillips, and Niall Quinn as legends rather than cult heroes.

And there’s also an argument to suggest that cult hero status doesn’t have anything to do with ability or achievement.

Indeed, the technical definition of ‘cult hero’ mentions a ‘public figure who is loved by a relatively small group and not necessarily successful.’

Some Sunderland fans, for example, regard Billy Jones as a cult hero despite the full-back never really impressing on Wearside… that goal against Newcastle United aside, of course.

Here, though, we look at the players who some fans still remember despite their flaws:

1. Glenn Loovens Another Jack Ross signing, Glenn Loovens didn't do much at Sunderland other than getting sent off away to Portsmouth at Fratton Park. Nevertheless, the Dutchman gained a somewhat sarcastic following on social media with 'stick Loovens on the wing' a common request from fans. Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales

2. Lionel Perez The Frenchman was the definition of eccentric and made his fair share of mistakes on Wearside but was still fondly thought of... before his move to Newcastle United. Photo: Ben Radford Photo Sales

3. Billy Jones (Super) Billy Jones was a very limited Premier League defender but remains popular on Wearside for scoring against Newcastle United at the Stadium of Light in a 3-0 win under Sam Allardyce. Photo: David Ramos Photo Sales

4. Tommy Smith Admit it... you forgot Tommy Smith was even at Sunderland. We certainly had. But fan Richard Shaw reminded us on Twitter: "New Zealand’s finest Tommy Smith goes beyond cult status. Incredible performance & discipline on the two occasions he sat on the bench for us." Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales