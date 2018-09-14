The Sunderland players out of contract next year as club begin to weigh up options

Jack Ross has confirmed that contract talks are now a key priority for Sunderland after a hectic summer.

Internal meetings are being held at the club before talks start with the representatives concerned.

Here, we run through those whose deals are set to expire at the end of the current campaign.

FULL STORY: Jack Ross reveals the latest as Sunderland hold meetings on new contracts

THE KEY PRIORITIES

Josh Maja

The 19-year-old has made a superb start to the season, impressing with his finishing, movement and footwork.

He looks a real asset for the club.

Lynden Gooch

A menace in the wide areas since the start of the season and nominated for the League One player of the month award in August.

Signed his last deal before he made a senior start for the club and so is well worth a new contract to reflect his progression and importance.

George Honeyman

Club captain and ever-present in the League this season.

Jack Ross, like Chris Coleman before him, is a huge fan of his professionalism and energy, on and off the pitch.

Denver Hume

A breakthrough star this campaign.

Energetic, competitive and with a superb delivery, Ross has been impressed with his contribution.

After a Checkatrade Trophy win over Stoke City U21's, Ross said: "I thought he was one of the few in the first half that had a real aggressiveness, and I mean that in the best possible way. I’ve been really pleased with him all the way through pre-season and the season so far, he’s adapted really well to how we train and how we do things.

"I have some sympathy for him because he keeps having to play on his wrong side, but hopefully that shows I trust him and for him moving forward, it’ll stand him in really good stead. When he gets to plays on his strong side he will flourish."

Bali Mumba

Soon to turn 17 and Sunderland will be desperate to sign him to professional terms when that happens.

Recently made his England U18 debut to underline his immense talent.

DECISIONS ON THE HORIZON

Robbin Ruiter

The goalkeeper had a difficult start to his Sunderland career but did impress in the Checkatrade Trophy opener.

Reece James

Signed a one-year deal earlier this summer but has unexpected competition for his place from Bryan Oviedo, who had looked like leaving the club earlier in the summer, and Denver Hume.

Adam Matthews

A player who Ross rates highly and he started the season well.

Looks a good fit on the right of the manager's attacking system but is getting back up to speed after injury.

Max Stryjek

With Max Johnstone signed to play in goal for the U23's, Stryjek looks to be heading for something of a crossroads in his Sunderland career.

ONES TO WATCH

Sunderland will also have a decision to make on a number of young players next year.

Elliot Embleton, Connor Shields, Luke Molyneux are all out on loan this season and the Black Cats will be monitoring their progress closely.

A number of other young players will also be out of contract, including striker Andrew Nelson.