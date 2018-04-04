The Sunderland link which has helped Blair Adams find best form for Hartlepool

Have your say

Hartlepool United are starting to see the ‘real’ Blair Adams – thanks to his old Sunderland youth coach

The left-back had a tough start to his Pools career as he struggled with fitness at first, then found it hard to make an impact in the first team.

But in the last few weeks he’s looked a player transformed, adding defensive discipline to his obvious talent going forward.

Adams himself admits his start to life at Pools has been far from perfect, but he hopes that’s all behind him now.

“The last few weeks I feel I’ve played with a real confidence and that’s down to Batesy (Matthew Bates) and Ged (McNamee),” said the South Shields-born full-back.

“I’ve know Ged for years having worked with him at Sunderland. He’s come in and gave us a real boost.

“The last two home games I feel I’ve made the impact I should be making.

“Pre-season I started strongly, but I got a couple of injuries and I’ve had to wait to get back in the team.

“Now I want to keep improving personally and get results back on track.”

Meanwhile, Adams is backing under-fire defender Louis Laing to bounce back from his Guiseley blunder where he was at fault for the National League basement boys’ winner in the 94th minute at the Vic on Monday.

But after a string of solid performances, Adams says Laing has more than answered his critics this season.

And having known him since their youth team days at Sunderland, the left-back is sure his defensive partner is certain has the character to bounce back from his latest faux pas.

“He’s a strong character,” said Adams. “For Louis, he must re-focus and concentrate on Saturday.

“He can take confidence from his recent performances and he’s experienced enough to deal with this.

“I’ve played with Laingy for years and I now he’s a brilliant player – he’s an experienced pro, he’ll re-focus.

“We’ve seen the best of him in the last few games so it’s disappointing for him to finish like that.

“The last few weeks he’s been a man mountain, he can’t dwell on that mistake.”