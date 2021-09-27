The Wearsiders beat Bolton 1-0 at the Stadium of Light last time out, as they remained level on points with League One leaders Wigan.

Carl Winchester scored the only goal of the match as he netted his third goal of the season from right-back, converting Dennis Cirkin’s low cross.

The result means Sunderland have won five consecutive home games this season.

Cheltenham sit 14th in the League One table ahead of the match and were beaten 2-0 at Wigan last time out.

Michael Duff’s side won the League Two title last season and have adapted well to life in the third tier so far.

With the games coming thick and fast, Johnson may consider changes for the match – here’s the Black Cats side we think could start:

1. GK: Thorben Hoffmann Made some important saves against Bolton last time out and has started three consecutive league games. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

2. RB: Carl Winchester Produced another excellent performance at right-back against Bolton and scored his third goal of the season. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

3. CB: Tom Flanagan Was recalled to the side against Bolton following his suspension and helped Sunderland keep a clean sheet. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

4. CB: Bailey Wright Callum Doyle was excellent against Bolton but was forced off with a back issue late in the game. This may be an opportunity to give the teenager a rest. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales