The Sunderland AFC player ratings for the season so far: Assessing the top performers in promising start

They have progressed to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup, started their Papa John’s Trophy campaign in strong fashion and most importantly, trended above the crucial two points-per-game metric in their opening ten league games.

Though their most recent League One clash with a desperately disappointing 4-0 defeat to Portsmouth, fans have been heartened by the quality of football generally produced by a younger and leaner squad.

A number of summer signings have made major impressions, while Lee Johnson has also coaxed improvement from some who had previously been on the fringes and handed more gametime to some of the academy’s most promising talents.

Here, Phil Smith gathers his average ratings from the campaign so far to assess who has shone and who will be looking to step up their involvement in the weeks and months ahead.

At this early stage of the season sample size is clearly limited, and so for context the number of appearances made (long enough to yield a rating, that is) in each instance is placed in brackets.

Ratings are also limited to players who have made at least three appearances across competitive fixtures. That means that the likes of Josh Hawkes, Ellis Taylor and Ollie Younger, all of whom have had good exposure to the senior group over the last six months, are not included.

Phil also names his player of the campaign so far, hailing a superb revival in an unfamiliar role...

1. LEE BURGE - 6.2 (5) Burge has responded well to Thorben Hoffmann's arrival, producing two excellent cup performances to underline his credentials. Could be a frustrating campaign but looks ready to step in when required. Photo: FRANK REID 2020

2. ANTHONY PATTERSON - 6.5 (4) An excellent shot-stopper with good distribution. Just needs experience and is hoping to get that on loan at Notts County. Sunderland see a bright future but just want that more vocal presence that should come with time. Photo: Frank Reid

3. THORBEN HOFFMAN - 6.4 (5) Came through a tricky introduction to life in League One and despite that drubbing at Portsmouth, has looked a real find. Moves the ball quickly and precisely and has good reflexes. Should only improve with time. Photo: FRANK REID 2021

4. CARL WINCHESTER - 6.9 (11) On this basis has to be the player of the season so far given his consistency out of position. Has defended well, looked good on the ball and scored some key goals, One of the best stories of the campaign so far. Photo: Frank Reid